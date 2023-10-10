Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘We are here’: Lake City leaders make trip to D.C. to boost relations, help city progress

Representative James Clyburn, left, chats with Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson in his...
Representative James Clyburn, left, chats with Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson in his Washington office during a visit from Lake City leaders. Members of Lake City leadership visited the nation’s capital to meet with lawmakers and advocate for Lake City projects.(Courtesy City of Lake City)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City leaders made a trip to the nation’s capital to shine a light on the small but mighty city of 6,000 people.

Lake City Administrator William A. Hall, Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson and Deputy City Administrator Jody Cooper and several city councilmembers met with Congressmen Jim Clyburn and Russell Fry along with Senators Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott to bring attention to the city.

Members of Lake City staff and city council stand in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington,...
Members of Lake City staff and city council stand in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., after meeting with lawmakers. A delegation from the city leadership recently the nation’s capital to advocate for Lake City.(Courtesy City of Lake City)

“We went to Washington D.C. to showcase Lake City, let our top elected officials know we are here, and that we need help bringing our city into the 21st century, and that is exactly what we accomplished.”

The delegation discussed why Lake City is important and why help is needed from the lawmakers to help the city progress and grow.

“We have been able to hold our own in many ways despite a stagnant tax base,” said Hall. “But we are a small community, and to be able to effectively develop our economy, grow our community, and continue providing the services our people deserve requires a little help.”

Robinson said the trip was a success in getting Lake City’s name out there.

“We went out there to talk about the community center and the additional funding that we need it, but the relationships and connections we made from this trip is really investing into our future for Lake City,” Robinson explained.

From left, Lake City City Administrator William A. Hall and Mayor Yamekia Robinson pull up a...
From left, Lake City City Administrator William A. Hall and Mayor Yamekia Robinson pull up a video bringing the voices of city residents to Washington, D.C., during a meeting with lawmakers. Hall and Robinson were part of a delegation from the city who recently visited the nation’s capital to advocate for Lake City.(Courtesy City of Lake City)

Mike Tongour, a government advisor who works with the Greater Lake City Alliance, helped the city coordinate meetings and appointments with leaders in Washington.

“I am confident that we can further the city’s federal agenda and advance our mutual goals of improving the city’s infrastructure, revitalizing the community, enhancing economic and workforce development, fostering the arts, and educational opportunities,” Tongour said.

The mayor added that lawmakers provided helpful information on the grants that are available to the city and that they can apply for when it comes to future projects.

