Troopers: Man killed after hitting tree, parked car in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old died in a Monday afternoon crash near the Maxton area.

It happened at 4:51 p.m. on Elrod Road near J.R. Road.

A vehicle was traveling west on the road and crossed the center line, according to First Sgt. SB Lewis. The vehicle then hit a tree and another vehicle that was parked on private property, Lewis said.

The driver of the first vehicle, identified as Colton Bledsole, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lewis said Bledsole was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed was a factor in the crash.

