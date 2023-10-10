Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many Horry County residents had a wave of sticker shock when they opened up their property tax bill, but there is a way to lower it.

Many saw their bills jump from 4% to 6%, but this mostly applies to residents who moved to Horry County in the last two years and temporarily received the exemption last year.

The Horry County Tax Assessor sent out lime green envelopes labeled “Horry County Exemption Audit Notice” in July.

In South Carolina, no tax breaks are automatically given and if residents want to receive a deduction for their primary residency they need to apply.

Some residents waiting in line on Tuesday said they might’ve thrown out the notice by mistake.

“You get so much in the mail nowadays it’s just like if you have an email address long enough you get a bunch of junk mail,” Horry County resident Joseph Mark Faneli said. “You just throw away the junk.”

But it’s not too late to file for the break and lower the tax bill.

Horry County Tax Assessor Lawrence Roscoe said it can be fixed with an email, an online form or by coming into the office.

“We’re happy to wait on you here in the office, but sometimes there can be a line,” Roscoe said. “There’s no line online.”

There is also a wait if a resident calls. The voicemail box can only hold about 30 messages, so it is frequently filled.

“Everybody wants to be first in line, so we’re happy to serve them, but it does get a little crowded on the first couple of weeks,” Roscoe said.

Roscoe added it’s best to get it done soon. Once mortgage companies start issuing payments in early December it becomes more complicated.

“We try to get it all done as fast as we can, the faster they come in the better off it always is,” Roscoe said. “If you wait until November 25th and we need to turn it around by December the 2nd we might not have enough time.”

Once residents fill out paperwork for the tax exemption, they don’t have to do it every year.

