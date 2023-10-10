Secure status issued for Darlington area schools after campus shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District says a shooting on a school’s campus prompted a secure status for all schools in the area.

The shooting happened on the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus, which sits on Magnolia Street. Details of the shooting have not been released at this time.

As a precaution, the district says a secure status is in place for schools in the Darlington area, meaning no one can enter or leave the buildings until the status is lifted.

“Local law enforcement is at the campus and investigating the situation,” the district stated in a Facebook post. “All DCSD buildings in the Darlington area will remain in a secure status until law enforcement gives us an all-clear.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

