Police searching for car possibly involved in Darlington Co. school campus shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A student lost his life while on a Darlington County school campus, and now police are asking for the public’s assistance finding a car they believe could have been involved.

Darlington police released photos of a silver car, possibly a 2013 or 2017 Honda Accord. They said the car has paper tags and may have a bullet hole in the roof.

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting (Darlington Police)

These details come after school officials confirmed a student had died as a result of a shooting earlier in the day.

The Darlington County School District said a student was shot Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus along Magnolia Street.

Darlington police were called out at 12:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired where they found a man shot.

Crime scene tapes blocks off the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus after a student was shot in the parking lot on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

The student was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which was requested by the Darlington Police Department to help with the investigation.

Pastor Wesley Belin’s church is just minutes away from where the shooting took place. He said seeing violence so close to his place of worship is disturbing.

“We need help. God needs to help us. It’s getting worse, that’s all I can say, it’s getting worse,” Belin said.

The student’s name has not been released at this point by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

At the time of the shooting, the school district placed all district buildings and schools in the area on a secure status, which meant that no one could enter or leave the buildings. It was lifted at all schools for dismissal.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation. The loss of a young person is heart-wrenching,” said Dr. Tim Newman, DCSD superintendent. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our student. We are grateful for our law enforcement officers who responded to the situation. We are also grateful for our school staff who responded quickly to secure our buildings.”

The Darlington Police Department said there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the car is asked to contact DPD at 843-398-4026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

