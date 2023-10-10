Pee Dee man accused of beating mother with pool stick

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marlboro County deputies arrested a man who they said severely beat his mother.

Deputies were called on Sept. 26 to a home on Platt Road in the Tatum area after a 911 caller said her brother was beating their mother.

Deputies found the victim who said that 39-year-old Gordon Love hit her in the head with a pool stick and then slammed her head repeatedly into a countertop.

Investigators discovered that Love became upset because he was on a GPS ankle monitor, and demanded that family members pay to have it removed. The sheriff’s office said he was out on bond for failure to stop for a blue light and malicious damage to property.

Following the alleged assault, Love left the area before deputies arrived at the scene.

The sheriff’s office found Love on Monday at a home in the Bennettsville area.

He was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

A judge denied bond and Love is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

