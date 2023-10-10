Submit a Tip
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

A high school employee of 18 years died in a crash, according to authorities. (SOURCE: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The passenger in a vehicle that was struck by an SUV driving the wrong way on an interstate in Alabama has been identified as an 18-year high school employee.

Officials said 55-year-old Parul Jani was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital after she was taken from the crash scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV that struck Jani’s Camry left the vehicle after the crash and attempted to cross the interstate on foot. He was hit by another vehicle while on foot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the man, identified as 44-year-old Roger Maurice Jones, later died from his injuries as well.

Authorities are still investigating to determine what happened leading up to the crash.

A witness told WBRC that a lot of people stopped to help after the crash took place. One group even reportedly prayed for the victims.

There is currently no update on the condition of the driver of the Camry, Jani’s husband Nitin Chandra Jani.

Parul Jani worked at Oak Mountain High School for nearly two decades while her husband has worked at the school since 2014.

The high school’s principal, Andrew Gunn, released a statement on Parul Jani’s death.

“We are saddened by the devastating news of the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Parul Jani. Mrs. Jani worked at Oak Mountain High School for 18 years, and her impact on our school community was immeasurable. Her warmth, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our students and staff made her an integral part of our Oak Mountain family,” the statement reads.

Gunn also said the crash has left the school community in shock.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her husband, Nitinchandra, and their three children,” he said. “We hope for his swift recovery and that he finds strength in the presence of his family during this difficult time.”

