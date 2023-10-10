New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new development coming to Ocean Boulevard could be the first of its kind in the city of Myrtle Beach.

A new hotel-resort concept will be built along 17th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

The development will include two separate buildings. One building would be used for retail and entertainment while the other will be used for housing.

City officials said a 24-foot tall sky bridge will then connect the two buildings over Ocean Boulevard.

It’s a brand new concept that Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said has never been done in Myrtle Beach.

He said it could be the first of many concepts like this to bring more growth further outside of Ocean Boulevard.

“Essentially create value in the second, third, fourth rows back from the ocean. So, the way you do that is to push development back off of the oceanfront into those other roads.”

Tucker added that this new kind of layout is a major leap into the future for Myrtle Beach and its tourism.

“It’s sort of the forward-thinking progress, progressive mindset that our planning and zoning department have, our finance department have, with the leadership of city council to make sure we are putting things in place now that we will reap the benefits of in years and even decades to come,” Tucker said.

City staff has not confirmed yet what kind of hotel will be coming to the area or when construction will begin.

