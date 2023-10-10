N.C. man accused of kidnapping woman at knifepoint, forcing her to drive him to Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police arrested a man inside of a Walmart over the weekend after receiving a call from a woman’s family saying she’d been kidnapped and taken across state lines.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson said NMBPD was called to the Walmart on North Highway 17 Sunday afternoon after a call to 911 from a woman who said her mom had been kidnapped in Youngsville, N.C. and was being forced to drive the suspect to Myrtle Beach.

51-year-old Danny Denton, of Youngsville, has been identified as the suspect and faces several charges including kidnapping.

Reports show the victim headed to Denton’s house around 2 p.m. Sunday to take him grocery shopping. When she arrived Denton was angry and accused her of putting snakes inside his home. He allegedly grabbed a steak knife held it to her throat and threatened to kill her if she didn’t drive him wherever he wanted to go.

Denton forced the victim to get into the car and drive to an ATM where he told her to take out $200 from her own account and give it to him. While in the car, Denton sat in the back seat while the victim drove and continued to threaten her with the knife. He then told her she needed to drive him to Myrtle Beach.

During the drive, the victim was not allowed to take bathroom breaks unless Denton held her phone and stood outside the bathroom door, according to the police reports.

The victim attempted to get the attention of drivers on the highway by flashing her headlights and brake lights but she wasn’t successful.

As they headed through Cherry Grove, the victim’s husband called her and she stated to him she “had to go to Myrtle Beach,” he responded by asking her if she was being forced to go and she gave him a one-word answer, “yes.”

After continuing to ask yes or no questions he was able to get as many details about where she was without alerting Denton.

The victim’s daughter gave police those details which allowed them to quickly identify Denton and the victim inside the Walmart using the camera system inside the store’s loss prevention office.

Officers arrested Denton inside the store without incident. Denton admitted to officers that he held a knife to the victim and threatened her life. Police found the knife in the back seat of the car the victim was driving.

Denton is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.

