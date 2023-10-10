Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police chief honored with 2023 Strom Thurmond Award

The Myrtle Beach City Council honored Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock for receiving the...
The Myrtle Beach City Council honored Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock for receiving the 2023 Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of the Myrtle Beach Police Department will receive a huge recognition from the state.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock is the recipient of the 2023 Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.

It recognizes law enforcement officers in South Carolina whose performance demonstrates the highest ideals of excellence in law enforcement. Each year one city officer, county officer, state officer and federal officer receive the award.

The Myrtle Beach City Council honored Prock during its city council meeting on Tuesday for being a recipient of the award.

The proclamation congratulates the police chief along with her accomplishments as the top brass of the department.

The Myrtle Beach City Council honored Police Chief Amy Prock today as the recipient of the 2023 Strom Thurmond Award for...

Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Her accomplishments include implementing the Real Time Crime Unit which has led to a 15% decrease in violent crime in recent years and most recently she has become a statewide leader in the fight against opioid addiction in communities.

“Congratulation Chief Amy Prock for winning this year’s award. Your dedication and commitment for public safety does not go unnoticed,” said the Myrtle Beach Police Department in a post.

The award will be presented later in October in Columbia by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week
Crews were called out at 5:38 p.m. to the 5000 block of South Kings Highway.
Crews investigating fire at Surfside Beach area shopping plaza
Colton Chestnut
20-year-old arrested after firing shots at Conway area birthday party, documents show
16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
Shykell Jackson
Florence Co. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating victim with baseball bat

Latest News

Coroner: At least 1 dead after shooting on Darlington County school’s campus
Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus along...
Student killed in shooting on Darlington County school campus, district says
Danny Denton
N.C. man accused of kidnapping woman at knifepoint, forcing her to drive him to Myrtle Beach
Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook page
Administrators, law enforcement creating new plan for school safety in Robeson County