Myrtle Beach police chief honored with 2023 Strom Thurmond Award

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of the Myrtle Beach Police Department will receive a huge recognition from the state.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock is the recipient of the 2023 Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.

It recognizes law enforcement officers in South Carolina whose performance demonstrates the highest ideals of excellence in law enforcement. Each year one city officer, county officer, state officer and federal officer receive the award.

The Myrtle Beach City Council honored Prock during its city council meeting on Tuesday for being a recipient of the award.

The proclamation congratulates the police chief along with her accomplishments as the top brass of the department.

Her accomplishments include implementing the Real Time Crime Unit which has led to a 15% decrease in violent crime in recent years and most recently she has become a statewide leader in the fight against opioid addiction in communities.

“Congratulation Chief Amy Prock for winning this year’s award. Your dedication and commitment for public safety does not go unnoticed,” said the Myrtle Beach Police Department in a post.

The award will be presented later in October in Columbia by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association.

