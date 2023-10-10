Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach holding grand opening for site that could make area a tech hub

Myrtle Beach is holding the grand opening of DC Blox on Tuesday, making it the first city in the entire state to house a subsea cable landing center.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Sandy Davis, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, said you can think of a subsea cable as an underwater interstate allowing quicker and easier internet access for Myrtle Beach residents.

Meta, which owns Facebook, will have one cable running from Myrtle Beach to Spain.

Google will have two different cables connecting the Grand Strand to four different countries and Bermuda.

Data company DC Blox will house the equipment for the cables and make sure everything works. Davis said DC Blox could make Horry County a major player in the world of technology.

“If you look at some of the other areas where this has happened, it sometimes creates a technology hub,” Davis said. That is what we’re hoping for. Myrtle Beach has been very vocal about becoming a smart city and this could definitely help them.”

Davis said they’re also hoping the new data center entices innovators to come in and test different technology.

She said this could open doors for making Wi-Fi available in different areas and improving testing for traffic patterns and public transportation.

Davis said DC Blox could bring in around $90 million to Horry County.

The data company’s facility will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park and will spread across 21 acres, spanning more than 40,000 square feet.

Gov. Henry McMaster will be in town for the grand opening at 2 p.m.

