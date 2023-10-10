Midway Fire Rescue chief remembers fallen firefighter, his dedication to the community

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The first responder community in the Grand Strand lost one of their own after a tragic motorcycle crash and Midway Fire Rescue Chief Brent McClellan wants people to remember him for the light he brought to many lives.

McClellan said he knows phrases like “always smiling” and “brightened up a room” are thrown around a lot, but with 28-year-old Garrett Coyne, he means it from the bottom of his heart.

Garrett Coyne (Midway Fire Rescue)

Coyne passed away last Thursday morning in an off-duty motorcycle crash. Now, his colleagues are grieving together.

“He was fun in the firehouse, yet serious on the fire ground,” said McClellan.

McClellan said Coyne made an indescribable impact on both his fellow firefighters and on the community in only two years of working at Midway Fire Rescue.

“Being a firefighter, to him, was truly the way that all of us should view it,” said McClellan. “He knew the respect the community had for us and he didn’t let them down.”

McClellan added that it was clear Coyne loved his job.

“We messed up his pay one time, and I had to bring him in to talk to him about it and say ‘Hey here’s your chance, you know, let me know, we messed up,’” recalls McClellan. “He’s like, ‘I’d work here for nothing’...that’s the kind of man that Garrett was.”

McClellan also touched on the bond the members of the fire department have.

It was a beautiful day and service to remember and celebrate the life of Firefighter/AEMT Garrett Coyne. Our department is very thankful for all of the support from our neighboring departments and community! Posted by Midway Fire Rescue on Monday, October 9, 2023

“We live with each other, these folks spend 24 hours at a time with each other, and we share things with each other that maybe we don’t even share with our own family, I mean, that’s how tight we get, and when we say to each other ‘we love you,’ we mean it.”

Because of how tight-knit the department is, McClellan said losses like this are even harder. But even amid grief, Garrett’s co-workers were ready to step up.

“I’ve got the best firefighters in the world, and when this happened, they immediately stepped up and set up the tribute outside for Garrett with his gear. That didn’t come from me, that didn’t come from the direction of the fire chief’s office, that’s something they did on their own,” said McClellan. “They wanted to stand watch, they wanted to make sure their brother was respected and taken care of, that’s the best way I can explain the brotherhood.”

Garrett’s memorial service was on Monday. McClellan said the department’s top priorities now are taking care of Garrett’s family, taking care of each other, and continuing to serve the community.

