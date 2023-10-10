Submit a Tip
Marion County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in double murder investigation

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest has been made in connection the discovery of two men found dead in a vehicle in late September.

Christopher Cooper, 33, and Charles White Jr., 35, were found dead in the Gresham community, according to Deputy Coroner Jim Grey. The two men’s deaths are being investigated as a homicide, Grey said.

MCSO said more details about the arrest would be made available Tuesday night.

WMBF News will update this story as those details are released.

