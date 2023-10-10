Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week
Crews were called out at 5:38 p.m. to the 5000 block of South Kings Highway.
Crews investigating fire at Surfside Beach area shopping plaza
Colton Chestnut
20-year-old arrested after firing shots at Conway area birthday party, documents show
16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
Shykell Jackson
Florence Co. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating victim with baseball bat