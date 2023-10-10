Horry County touts ‘significant gains’ in state report cards

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Newly released report cards are giving a clearer picture of how students faired in the 2022-2023 school year. That includes students in Horry County as the district said they saw “significant gains” in the last year.

The South Carolina Department of Education released the reports Tuesday, which are designed to “increase accessibility and accountability in South Carolina’s public schools.”

The report cards are required for all elementary, middle, and high schools. Schools are issued overall ratings on a 100-point scale on multiple factors, including academic achievement, student progress and preparing for success.

The report cards show Horry County Schools had 79.6% of schools within the district rated as excelled or good. According to the district, that is a 20% increase over the 2021-2022 school year.

In a post on its website, the district highlighted improvements on two state assessment exams for students in grades 3 through 8.

In the English portion of the SC READY exam, 60.5% of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations. That is up eight percentage points from last year’s report and over six percentage points higher than the state average. On the math portion of the exam, 49.3% of students met or exceeded grade expectations, also up from the previous year and over the state average.

One area of decline the district noted was with HCS graduates who were considered college or career-ready. Around 2335, or 65.6% of HCS graduates were marked as college or career-ready. That is down 7.2 percentage points from the previous year.

To read the full highlights from HCS, click here.

Across the state, 22.5 percent of schools received an overall rating of excellent. SCDE called this the highest rating in the state’s education accountability system.

In addition, half of all students in the state are enrolled in a public school with an overall rating of excellent or good, according to education officials.

However, challenges from the pandemic remain.

Weaver said the latest scores show that only just over 50% of South Carolina students are reading at grade level, our sister station in Charleston reported. For math, the number drops to around 40%.

“Looking forward, we must redouble our efforts to support early literacy using the Science of Reading, a strategy that we already see showing strong promise in S.C.’s ELA scores,” Weaver said. “We must also focus the same attention on boosting effective math materials and instruction. Our students will never get a second chance at their education, and our urgent priority must be equipping them with the foundational skills they need for success in school and life.”

To view the report cards, click here.

