Horry County police seek 7 new SROs, bomb squad vehicle with state grant money

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department wants to add seven new school resource officers to the department and will take a request to apply for a state grant to the County Council on Oct. 17.

“The state has really invested over the years in fully funding officers, school resource officers, and schools statewide,” said Lisa Bourcier, Horry County School’s spokesperson.

If all goes through, Horry County would fall in line with neighboring departments in adding SROs.

“We’ve seen local municipal departments in Conway, Aynor, and Myrtle Beach have their first resource officer in their one school that’s in their city,” said Bourcier.

The SROs would be in addition to the third-party contract security company, the district currently uses for campus security services.

“A school resource officer is designed to be at the campus during operating hours. They are there for any type of police matter that occurs on campus, whether it be a violation of law, security issues there, they will have a plethora of duties once assigned there,” said Kris Leonhardt, Deputy Chief for Horry County Police.

The SROs would be primarily stationed at Carolina Forest High School, Green Sea-Floyds High School, North Myrtle Beach High School, Socastee High School, St. James High School, Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology, and the Academy for Technology and Academics.

“Their main function is there to enforce the law,” said Leonhardt.

The estimated cost to add the officers is over $1 million. The cost could be covered by a State of South Carolina grant, if the application is approved.

Police Department leaders also presented a request to the public safety committee, to use American Rescue Funds to purchase a new bomb squad vehicle. It would replace the current vehicle which is over 20 years old.

“That vehicle is a necessity for our team. We have a tier-one team bomb team for our area,” said Leonhardt.

The projected price tag for a new specialized vehicle is around $450,000.

“It has different equipment and things of that nature. So we need to have that vehicle to be able to respond to the needs of the community,” said Leonhardt.

Both resolutions are expected to be passed without opposition, when County Council convenes on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

