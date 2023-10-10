Submit a Tip
Flames heavily damage home in Loris area; investigation underway

Horry County Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday morning along...
Horry County Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday morning along Sunshine Road in the Loris area.(Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into what started a house fire in the Loris area.

Horry County Fire Rescue firefighters were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Sunshine Road.

Firefighters said they saw flames when they arrived on the scene.

They managed to get the fire under control and no one was hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue added that the home was empty at the time of the fire.

Horry County Police Department and the Loris Fire Department helped on the call.

