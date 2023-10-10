FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase Wednesday, showers return late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Brighter skies will eventually give way to more clouds before showers return for the end of the week.

TODAY

There’s no complaints with today’s forecast. We’ll start this morning in the 50s and see plenty of sunshine.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to the lower 80s today. Plenty of sunshine continues today. (WMBF)

Skies will turn partly cloudy as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer with winds returning out of the southwest. Highs will reach the upper 70s to 80°. It’s another seasonable day for the middle of October!

REST OF THE WEEK

Clouds will increase as we head into the day on Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy through the middle of the work week. Despite more clouds, temperatures will still reach the upper 70s for highs Wednesday. We remain rain-free Wednesday, but showers will arrive with our first system early Thursday morning.

Here's a look at the rest of the week with our increasing rain chances Thursday. (WMBF)

The first system will primarily miss us to the south, keeping the heaviest rain away. However, we will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and downpours throughout the day on Thursday. Rain chances are at 60% for the Grand Strand with highs in the low-mid 70s. The further inland you go on Thursday, the lower the rain chances will be. The best rain chances will be along the Grand Strand as the low pressure system moves south of us.

The best chance for rain Thursday will be near the beaches. The heaviest rain should remain to our south. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The data continues to bring a drier Friday to the forecast, which is lovely for those who have Friday plans.

While it’s not completely dry, we have dropped rain chances down to 30% for Friday with the risk of a couple showers throughout the day. Clouds will linger through the end of the work week.

The cold front will bring our final round of showers to the area on Saturday. (WMBF)

Our second system will arrive as we head into Saturday. A cold front will move through the area, bringing our second round of rain chances this week. Scattered showers and a few downpours are expected on Saturday with rain chances at 40%. Highs will be near normal for the first part of the weekend with the upper 70s in the forecast.

A cold front will bring more clouds and showers for the first part of the weekend. (WMBF)

As the cold front moves through, we will dry off and cool down for the second half of the weekend. Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs falling into the lower 70s. We’ll keep it cooler than normal through early next week. Highs look to fall into the 60s for the first few days next week.

