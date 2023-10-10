Deputies investigating armed robbery at South Florence gas station, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a South Florence gas station Monday night.

Florence County deputies were called to the South Florence Exxon on South Irby Street at 8:56 p.m. for a reported armed robbery. They confirmed the suspect pointed a pistol at the worker and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as a black man, wearing all black, including a face mask, and took off from the scene on foot.

Sheriff T.J. Joye said he left with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

