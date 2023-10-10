Decision on $15 million for Horry County Schools heads back to committee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - During a meeting of some Horry County Schools board members, the item surrounding $15 million going towards security initiatives and the demolition of the old Socastee Elementary school, was deferred back to the committee.

“I would like to move that we remove item 5d and refer it back to the committee for further discussion,” said Pam Dawson, District 6.

Dawson’s reason for requesting the item be pushed back to the finance committee is unknown, as she refused an interview with WMBF, referring questions to the district spokesperson.

On Sept. 25, during the Joint Finance and Facilities Committee Meeting, it was revealed that the $15 million would come from the general fund.

Exact details of the security initiatives have not been made public.

The Joint Finance and Facilities Committee will meet On Oct. 23, when the next update is expected.

