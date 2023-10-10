Come out to Taste of the Town tonight for a night full of delicious eats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Taste of the Town is the Grand Strand’s Premier Culinary Event

They are Myrtle Beach’s original food festival since 1984.

When: October 10, 2023 4pm-10pm

Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center

2101 N. Oak St

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Admission Tickets: $6 in advance; $8 at the door

Ages 14 & under free

Food Tickets: $1 each (menu items between 1 and 5 tickets)

Parking: Myrtle Beach Convention Center $5 or free parking across the street

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.