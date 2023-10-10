Come out to Taste of the Town tonight for a night full of delicious eats
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Taste of the Town is the Grand Strand’s Premier Culinary Event
They are Myrtle Beach’s original food festival since 1984.
When: October 10, 2023 4pm-10pm
Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center
2101 N. Oak St
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Admission Tickets: $6 in advance; $8 at the door
Ages 14 & under free
Food Tickets: $1 each (menu items between 1 and 5 tickets)
Parking: Myrtle Beach Convention Center $5 or free parking across the street
