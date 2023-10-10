Come out and support the 3rd annual Domestic Violence walk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - GFWC North Myrtle Beach Woman’s Club and its Domestic Violence Committee is having their 3rd annual Domestic Violence walk.

It will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM at The North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

Tickets are $20 (kids under 12 are free) and can be purchased at Destination North Myrtle Beach, 1521 Hwy 17 S in North Myrtle Beach, and at the event.

Dogs are welcome!

Learn more here!

