Come out and support the 3rd annual Domestic Violence walk

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - GFWC North Myrtle Beach Woman’s Club and its Domestic Violence Committee is having their 3rd annual Domestic Violence walk.

It will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM at The North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

Tickets are $20 (kids under 12 are free) and can be purchased at Destination North Myrtle Beach, 1521 Hwy 17 S in North Myrtle Beach, and at the event.

Dogs are welcome!

Learn more here!

