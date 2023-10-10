Submit a Tip
Belin United Methodist Chuch is having its’ annual Fall Harvest Festival & BBQ

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Fall Harvest Festival & BBQ was first started in 1964 as a way to raise funds for Outreach Ministry.

This Outreach Ministry of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church is a response to God’s call to serve our brothers and sisters in need here in our community.

This evidence of Christian compassion comes through gifts of time, prayer, talent and monetary donations.

Vendors are open from 9 AM – 3 PM

The BBQ and Car Show are from 11 AM – 3 PM

Learn more here!

