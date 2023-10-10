Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

American mountain climber killed in avalanche, another among those missing

American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo went missing.
American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo went missing.(GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa were confirmed Sunday dead after avalanches struck the slopes of a Tibetan mountain, while two others remained missing, according to Chinese media reports.

The avalanches struck Tibet’s Mount Shishapangma on Saturday afternoon at 7,600 (about 25,000 ft) and 8,000 meters (about 26,000 ft) in altitude, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency.

Two others, American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo and a Nepalese mountain guide Tenjen Sherpa went missing, the news agency said. Sherpa was one half of a duo who shattered the record for the fastest climb of the 14 mountains more than 8,000 meters (about 26,000 feet) high in July this year. He wanted to become the youngest climber to scale all 14 peaks twice.

The avalanches also seriously injured Nepalese mountain guide Karma Geljen Sherpa, who was escorted down the mountain by rescuers and is currently in stable condition.

A total of 52 climbers from various countries including the U.S., Britain, Japan, and Italy were attempting to summit the mountain when the avalanches hit, Xinhua said.

Climbing activities on Shishapangma have since been suspended due to snow conditions.

Shishapangma is the 14th-highest mountain in the world, at over 8,027 meters (26,335 ft) above sea level.

October is a popular time to trek the Himalayas as it’s after the rainy monsoon season, but experts have cautioned that climate change has increased the risk of avalanches in the region.

At least 120 people in the Indian Himalayas were killed by avalanches over the past two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week
Crews were called out at 5:38 p.m. to the 5000 block of South Kings Highway.
Crews investigating fire at Surfside Beach area shopping plaza
Colton Chestnut
20-year-old arrested after firing shots at Conway area birthday party, documents show
16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
Shykell Jackson
Florence Co. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating victim with baseball bat

Latest News

It happened at 4:51 p.m. on Elrod Road near J.R. Road.
Troopers: Man killed after hitting tree, parked car in Robeson County crash
Bristol PD lobby shooting - Bristol police - WFSB
Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby
Gordon Love
Pee Dee man accused of beating mother with pool stick
Horry County Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday morning along...
Flames heavily damage home in Loris area; investigation underway