Administrators, law enforcement creating new plan for school safety in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – District leaders and several law enforcement agencies met to talk about making Robeson County schools safer.

Administrators with the Public Schools of Robeson County and safety leaders, including the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department and Robeson County Department of Social Services, met last week to discuss enhancing crisis response at all schools.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed including safety enhancements already in place and plans to revise the district crisis plan draft.

“Everyone in the room was committed to one goal: the safety of our students and staff. That is and will always be our top priority across all facilities and school campuses,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services at PSRC. “It’s critical that we continue to engage in these meaningful conversations to ensure the safety of our students and staff members in the event of an emergency situation.”

District leaders plan to present a district crisis plan for approval by the PRSC Board of Education in early 2024.

The plan would enhance crisis response and plans that are already in place at all schools.

