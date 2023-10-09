Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Gienger won the event with a pumpkin weighing 2749 pounds.(Eric Risberg | AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A Minnesota horticulture teacher set a new world record in California on Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after growing a giant jack-o’-lantern gourd weighing 2,749 pounds (1,247 kilograms).

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, won the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, with an enormous, lumpy, orange pumpkin that could produce at least 687 pies.

“I was not expecting that. It was quite the feeling,” said Gienger, 43, who has been growing pumpkins for nearly 30 years and last year set a new U.S. record for growing a giant gourd.

The previous world record for heaviest pumpkin was set by a grower in Italy who produced a 2,702-pound (1,226-kilogram) squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

Gienger grows his gourds in the pumpkin patch in his backyard. He said this year he decided to give his plants extra care, watering them up to 12 times a day and feeding and fertilizing them a bit more than usual.

Gienger, a landscape and horticulture teacher at Anoka Technical College, has been growing pumpkins since he was a teenager, inspired by his father who also grew them. He first competed in Half Moon Bay’s annual weigh-off in 2020 and has won three of the city’s last four giant pumpkin contests.

“I put in the work so that I can put a smile on people’s faces and it’s just so nice coming out here to see everyone in this town,” he said.

The pumpkin champ won a $30,000 prize for growing the biggest pumpkin and setting a new world record.

The final four pumpkins to be weighed are lifted up for the crowd at Safeway 50th annual World...
The final four pumpkins to be weighed are lifted up for the crowd at Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., won the event with a pumpkin weighing 2749 pounds.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The gargantuan pumpkin will be on display in Half Moon Bay along with the three runner-ups through next weekend when visitors to the city’s Art and Pumpkin Festival will be able to take photos with Gienger and the enormous gourd.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
Crews were called out at 5:38 p.m. to the 5000 block of South Kings Highway.
Crews investigating fire at Surfside Beach area shopping plaza
A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week

Latest News

South Carolina consistently ranks as dangerous state for women, study shows
CCU opens new ‘Teal Nation’ store in downtown Conway
Florence Co. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating victim with baseball bat
Sheriff’s office: Break-in suspect tried to escape deputies by crawling out from Pee Dee home
Lumberton police investigating after bystander’s car caught in the middle of shooting