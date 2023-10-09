Myrtle Beach sets date for World War II Memorial’s dedication ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just in time for Veterans Day, the City of Myrtle Beach will hold dedication ceremonies for its new World War II Memorial next month.

In a Facebook post, the city said they plan to hold the ceremonies at noon on Nov. 9., two days before Veterans Day.

The memorial, which will sit in Warbird Park, will honor those who served in World War II.

Along with the date, the city also shared an update on construction. They revealed a map of the world featured in the plaza.

“Still to come are brass markers on the map for the major conflicts during the war, and etched granite images will fill the wall,” the city stated in a Facebook post.

Work on the memorial began in July.

Below is a render of what the completed project is expected to look like:

