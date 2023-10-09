Myrtle Beach non-profit hopes to rezone church property to create affordable housing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council will have the first reading of a rezoning ordinance for an old church off Highway 15 during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The church is currently zoned as a single-family unit. SOS Care, the local nonprofit that now owns the church, wants the land zoned as a multifamily property.

“The zoning was sort of a little off and it limits what we can do with the building,” CEO of SOS Care Sarah Pope said.

SOS Care supports individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The organization received the church from the Carroll family.

The family operated the Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church from 1882 until this past year.

“We have wait lists of people and so the more spaces that we’re able to access around town the more people we can help,” Pope said.

Senior city planner Kelly Mezzapelle said the rezoning is like fixing a blip on the map and is one of the easiest recommendations she’s ever made.

“We’re hoping there will be a housing component to what they’d like to do,” Mezzapelle said. “And with them zoning it multifamily from the single-family that it is now, that certainly opens up the possibilities.”

Pope said SOS Care hasn’t decided what they’ll be doing with the property just yet. She said right now they’re working on ensuring the building is up to code. However, housing is a possibility.

“We’re definitely in the housing business,” Pope said. “There’s such a lack of affordable housing for work force and people with disabilities and so there’s definitely a potential for something along those lines. But right now we would just like to get it back to its historic state”

