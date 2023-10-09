Myrtle Beach Jewish community reacts to terrorist attacks overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As war rings out in Israel after attacks by the terrorist group Hamas, members of the Jewish community in Myrtle Beach are coming together to support one another.

Many of them say they were shocked when they heard the news.

“In the worst times in Israel’s history with terrorist attacks, I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Lior Sela, a member of the Jewish community.

Doron Aizenman, a rabbi at Chabad of Myrtle Beach, said these attacks came at what was supposed to be a joyous time, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torrah.

“For me, it just felt like 9/11 happening in Israel,” said Eti Zohar Kugman, who attended the prayer service.

On Monday afternoon, members of Aizenman’s congregation came together to pray. Several of them have family members in Israel, some even fighting in the war. One congregation member has a cousin who is being held hostage by Hamas.

“The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has nothing to do with killing women and children,” said Aizenman. “This is a terror attack.”

Aizenman said he encouraged his congregation to still celebrate Simchat Torrah in the midst of everything going on.

“It’s a lot to be dealing with, so we’re trying to do both,” he said. “We’re trying to pray to God, and we’re trying to strengthen each other to overcome this time of difficulty.”

Lior Sela said he moved to Myrtle Beach from Israel in 2002, but he left behind several family members, including his mother and sister. He said when he first heard of the attacks, he stayed awake for 36 hours. As far as he knows, his family is safe, but his sister does live in Gaza’s missile range.

“It is, of course, scary no matter what,” said Sela. “She has young kids.”

Sela also said he served in the Israeli military, which gives him a different perspective.

“You become numb to it, like, ‘ah it’s another round, it’s going to be a couple days and then it’s going to be gone,’ but this time is completely different,” said Sela.

Back at Chabad of Myrtle Beach, community members like Kugman tell me it’s important to come together in times like this and to help children through it as well.

“I don’t think there is any God, in any belief, in any religion that will send these animals to do the things they are doing,” said Kugman.

Rabbi Aizenman said he has been working with the Myrtle Beach Police Department on security measures to keep his congregation safe.

