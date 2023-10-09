Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach continues to see falling gas prices

Compared to the previous week, gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 11.4 cents, averaging...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drivers in Myrtle Beach are continuing to see relief at the pumps. Gas prices in the city have fallen over 10 cents for the third week in a row.

Compared to the previous week, gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 11.4 cents, averaging $3.05 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. In addition, gas prices are 23.3 cents lower than a month ago.

On Sunday, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.93 per gallon. Meanwhile, the most expensive was $3.58 per gallon.

The Carolinas are also seeing significant drops.

In North Carolina, prices are down 8.2 cents, averaging $3.33 per gallon. South Carolina’s gas prices fell 9.5 cents for an average of $3.16 per gallon.

“At long last, the decline in gas prices that we’ve been waiting to see has arrived, and the locomotive of falling prices has only recently started on a downhill, gaining momentum,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “However, some new caution signs have emerged with the recent attacks on Israel, potentially destabilizing a sensitive region. I’m hopeful the violence won’t spread, limiting the impact to these falling gas prices. Even with oil prices rising as a reaction to the attacks, I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November, with prices falling potentially nearly triple that in California.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

