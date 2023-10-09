Myrtle Beach community unveils finishing touches to historic cemetery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A hidden historic cemetery in Myrtle Beach got some final touches to a much-needed restoration.

WMBF News got an inside look at how city leaders and loved ones are finally commemorating memories of those who helped build the city of Myrtle Beach into what it is today.

“This is a blessing, this is awesome,” said Rose Graham Mitchell, a Myrtle Beach native. “I never thought I’d see this with this cemetery.”

Mitchell’s words of excitement came after a long-awaited update to the Oak Street Cemetery.

“It almost leaves us breathless just to think about the hard work,” said Myrtle Beach resident Mazie Bellamy Anderson.

Anderson said the hard work was from blood, sweat and tears of the combined history of those laid to rest at Oak Street Cemetery.

On Sunday, she reflected the legacy of her entire family.

Anderson’s father, Jimmy Bellamy, and Mitchell’s grandfather, Luther Graham, were owners of the only African-American funeral home in Myrtle Beach.

The two natives and former classmates also said a good majority of folks laid to rest at the cemetery were buried by their families.

“I had twelve brothers and five sisters, and 50% of those brothers and sisters is out here in this cemetery,” said Anderson.

“I have aunts and uncles, great grandmothers, grandmothers out here also,” said Mitchell.

City leaders said it has been a two-year effort to restore the cemetery, as it previously fell by the wayside, as this historic gem is tucked away and out of sight.

It’s the final resting place for African American Veterans from both World Wars as well as the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

As the Neighborhood Services for the city of Myrtle Beach, loved ones and the surrounding community unveiled the final touches of the restored cemetery with an archway signage and benches, city leaders also shared how the cemetery is also a part of their legacy.

“There are a couple of significant people to me personally who gave over 30 and 40 years of their lives work to the city of Myrtle Beach,” said Cookie Goings, director of Neighborhood Services for the city of Myrtle Beach.

“My father used to always talk about his papa James, and so it kind of brought back some memories,” said Mattias Grissett, the coordinator of Neighborhood Services for the city of Myrtle Beach. “Family means a lot, and so I just actually took a picture and sent it to my siblings so they can get to see a picture of their great grandfather’s grave.”

“The people that are buried out here are pioneers, who years ago, probably were the backbone of Myrtle Beach, people that worked in the restaurants and even worked for our city,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut.

Throughout the ceremony, many give special thanks to Kurt Kleeper, cemetery manager at The Ocean Woods Cemetery and his team for their efforts to successfully refresh a piece of the city’s history.

“We’re at peace about it, and I’ll visit it more now than before,” said Anderson.

“For this, we are grateful,” said Mitchell. “May you continue your work, and may the blessings of god be upon you, your team and all of us who live here in the city.”

