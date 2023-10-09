Man turns himself in, charged with break-ins at Georgetown theater, restaurant

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown police chief thanked the community for helping them identify the suspect in a pair of weekend break-ins.

Alan-Michael Ethridge, 24, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and simple larceny under $2,000.

Over the weekend, the Georgetown Police Department started looking for the person responsible for breaking into a pair of local businesses.

Police said the incidents happened early Saturday morning at the Strand Theater and Corner Tavern. Both are located on Front Street.

Georgetown police investigating burglaries at theater, restaurant

After investigating and working with the community, the department said they were able to identify Ethridge as the suspect.

“Chief [William] Pierce would like to thank those community members that took an active role by providing information which helped bring this case to a successful resolution,” a news release from the police department reads.

Ethridge turned himself over to law enforcement Monday morning.

He is booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

