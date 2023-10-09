Grand Strand man holds community blood drive aiming to help blood shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One Grand Strand man is asking the community to step up as the nation faces blood shortages

Vincent Fezza participated in blood drives for several years before moving to the Grand Strand.

However, health issues stopped him from giving blood for the last four years.

Once he got his strength back, he decided to host his own blood drive with the Red Cross last month in the Water Bridge Community.

Fezza said they collected around 35 pints of blood, and it was so busy he didn’t even have time to donate blood that day.

He said he’s seen firsthand the importance of donating blood, and it’s something everyone should try and do.

“You’re saving so many lives,” Fezza said. One pint of blood could save like three lives and so forth. Working in a hospital, I see that people do need blood, and it’s so helpful to the community and somebody that needs the blood.”

Nearly 50 businesses offered donations for Fezza’s blood drive, and he’s already planning another for September of next year.

However, if you’d like to donate blood on Monday, WMBF News and the American Red Cross are hosting an annual blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drive will be at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence.

