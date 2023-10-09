Florence Co. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating victim with baseball bat

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested an Effingham man after he allegedly beat a person with a baseball bat following an argument that turned physical last month.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Shykell Jackson was arrested on Sunday after an investigation into a Sept. 29 assault on Jenkins Nowlin Road in Effingham.

Deputies said the victim and Jackson were in an argument that turned into a physical altercation. At some point in the fight, investigators said Jackson took out a gun described as a black AR-15 rifle and pointed it at the victim. He is later accused of going to his car and pulling out a baseball bat he used to beat the victim repeatedly.

Investigators said the victim sustained serious injuries and that Jackson had allegedly stolen the victim’s debit card.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to MUSC in Charleston.

Jackson is charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.