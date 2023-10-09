FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather, increasing rain chances ahead this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast turns more active this weekend as a series of storm systems head our way.

TUESDAY

Warmer weather will begin to arrive Tuesday, with temperatures only falling into the 50s overnight. A few more clouds arrive throughout the day, but we’ll keep it rain-free. Afternoon highs will rebound close to 80° Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK

We’ll continue to bring the clouds in Wednesday, and eventually, our first chance of rain by early Thursday morning. This first system primarily misses us to the south, keeping the heaviest rain away. We will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers and downpours around.

Friday has been trending a bit drier, with plenty of breaks between the downpours. A cold front will arrive Saturday and again increase the coverage of downpours throughout the day.

LATER THIS WEEKEND

Behind this cold front, more cool weather will filter into the Carolinas. We’ll keep it cooler than normal until early next week.

