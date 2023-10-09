Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather, increasing rain chances ahead this week

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast turns more active this weekend as a series of storm systems head our way.

TUESDAY

Warmer weather will begin to arrive Tuesday, with temperatures only falling into the 50s overnight. A few more clouds arrive throughout the day, but we’ll keep it rain-free. Afternoon highs will rebound close to 80° Tuesday.

Warmer weather returns
REST OF THE WEEK

We’ll continue to bring the clouds in Wednesday, and eventually, our first chance of rain by early Thursday morning. This first system primarily misses us to the south, keeping the heaviest rain away. We will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers and downpours around.

Showers return to the forecast Thursday
Friday has been trending a bit drier, with plenty of breaks between the downpours. A cold front will arrive Saturday and again increase the coverage of downpours throughout the day.

A cold front brings the rain back Saturday
LATER THIS WEEKEND

Behind this cold front, more cool weather will filter into the Carolinas. We’ll keep it cooler than normal until early next week.

Cooler weather returns late this weekend
