Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we head into the middle of October, we continue to keep an eye on the tropics. This week, we have two chances of development we are watching.

A low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system during the next several days. A tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 80% over the next week.

A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.
A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.(WMBF)

Our second chance of development is with a small area of low pressure over the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 100 miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some additional development while the system moves slowly northward before the low merges with a frontal system over the western Gulf of Mexico by midweek. The chance of development is at 20%.

We have a low chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico before this low moves with the...
We have a low chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico before this low moves with the associated cold front later this week.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
Injuries reported after crash on Kings Highway, HCFR says

Latest News

It's a stunning Monday for any outdoor plans.
FIRST ALERT: Another cool morning, plenty of sunshine today
After another colder morning, plenty of sunshine arrives for the start of the work week.
FIRST ALERT: Another cool morning, plenty of sunshine today
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to Sunday, more sunny weather ahead
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Another chilly start Monday before warmer weather beings to arrive