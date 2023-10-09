FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we head into the middle of October, we continue to keep an eye on the tropics. This week, we have two chances of development we are watching.

A low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system during the next several days. A tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 80% over the next week.

A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa. (WMBF)

Our second chance of development is with a small area of low pressure over the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 100 miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some additional development while the system moves slowly northward before the low merges with a frontal system over the western Gulf of Mexico by midweek. The chance of development is at 20%.

We have a low chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico before this low moves with the associated cold front later this week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.