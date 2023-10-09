FIRST ALERT: Another cool morning, plenty of sunshine today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After another colder morning, plenty of sunshine arrives for the start of the work week.

TODAY

Jackets are needed this morning with temperatures in the 40s to start the day. As we head through the morning hours, temperatures will begin to rebound, climbing into the 60s by lunchtime today.

What a beautiful day for any outdoor plans. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon, abundant sunshine will continue with the fall temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower 70s this afternoon. Make plans to get outside today if you can! You won’t regret it.

THIS WEEK

The beautiful fall weather will continue with cooler mornings and comfortable afternoons this week. Our temperatures will trend upward with both the mornings and afternoons through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Here's a look at the forecast for the first half of the weekend. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

The forecast turns pretty complicated for the end of the work week as our next rain chance isn’t as easy to predict as we would hope. A low pressure system will slide to our south and attempt to bring some showers and storms to the region on Thursday. While that seems easier said than done, not all models agree on the rainfall fully reaching us. How far north the moisture will travel is still to be seen, but rain chances are at 40% on Thursday. We will trend that up or down as we get more data through the next day or two.

The first system should remain well to our south. However, that will bring the risk for a few showers Thursday. (WMBF)

As the low pressure system moves away, a developing disturbance will slide in from the northwest keeping the chances of rain in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday. This will all be associated with another cold front. Highs will fall behind the cold front, bringing another cooler stretch to the forecast by Sunday.

Our next round of rain comes in with two systems for the end of the week. (WMBF)

