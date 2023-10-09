Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Another cool morning, plenty of sunshine today

It's a stunning Monday for any outdoor plans.
It's a stunning Monday for any outdoor plans.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After another colder morning, plenty of sunshine arrives for the start of the work week.

TODAY

Jackets are needed this morning with temperatures in the 40s to start the day. As we head through the morning hours, temperatures will begin to rebound, climbing into the 60s by lunchtime today.

What a beautiful day for any outdoor plans.
What a beautiful day for any outdoor plans.(WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon, abundant sunshine will continue with the fall temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower 70s this afternoon. Make plans to get outside today if you can! You won’t regret it.

THIS WEEK

The beautiful fall weather will continue with cooler mornings and comfortable afternoons this week. Our temperatures will trend upward with both the mornings and afternoons through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Here's a look at the forecast for the first half of the weekend.
Here's a look at the forecast for the first half of the weekend.(WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

The forecast turns pretty complicated for the end of the work week as our next rain chance isn’t as easy to predict as we would hope. A low pressure system will slide to our south and attempt to bring some showers and storms to the region on Thursday. While that seems easier said than done, not all models agree on the rainfall fully reaching us. How far north the moisture will travel is still to be seen, but rain chances are at 40% on Thursday. We will trend that up or down as we get more data through the next day or two.

The first system should remain well to our south. However, that will bring the risk for a few...
The first system should remain well to our south. However, that will bring the risk for a few showers Thursday.(WMBF)

As the low pressure system moves away, a developing disturbance will slide in from the northwest keeping the chances of rain in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday. This will all be associated with another cold front. Highs will fall behind the cold front, bringing another cooler stretch to the forecast by Sunday.

Our next round of rain comes in with two systems for the end of the week.
Our next round of rain comes in with two systems for the end of the week.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
Injuries reported after crash on Kings Highway, HCFR says

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to Sunday, more sunny weather ahead
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Another chilly start Monday before warmer weather beings to arrive
More sunshine arrives to start the week
FIRST ALERT: Another chilly start Monday before warmer weather beings to arrive
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Fall temperatures arrive for the weekend