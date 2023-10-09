Crews investigating fire at Surfside Beach area shopping plaza

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is looking to find the cause of a Sunday fire at a shopping plaza in the Surfside Beach area.

Crews were called out at 5:38 p.m. to the 5000 block of South Kings Highway.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported in the incident. It is not clear if any of the buildings sustained any damage.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department also responded.

