CCU to open new ‘Teal Nation’ store Monday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Starting Monday, there will be a new place to grab Chanticleers gear.

Coastal Carolina University is opening its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway on Monday. The store is located at 324 North Main St.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.

The Teal Nation store will not only have CCU merchandise, but it will also have accessories, home décor and gift items.

The store will also be a place where visitors will learn more about enrolling at CCU. They can also purchase tickets for cultural and athletic events and arrange tee times at CCU’s General James Hackler Golf Course.

CCU will also be offering these deals for Horry County high school students for Monday’s grand opening:

The first 154 Horry County high school students who visit the store will receive a free CCU T-shirt.

All Horry County high school students will receive 30% off most apparel and 15% off accessories.

High school seniors who visit the store will receive a voucher that will waive the application fee when applying to CCU.

The first Teal Nation store opened on March 1 at Broadway at the Beach.

