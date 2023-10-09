Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CCU to open new ‘Teal Nation’ store Monday

Coastal Carolina University is opening its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway on Monday.
Coastal Carolina University is opening its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway on Monday.(CCU)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Starting Monday, there will be a new place to grab Chanticleers gear.

Coastal Carolina University is opening its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway on Monday. The store is located at 324 North Main St.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.

The Teal Nation store will not only have CCU merchandise, but it will also have accessories, home décor and gift items.

The store will also be a place where visitors will learn more about enrolling at CCU. They can also purchase tickets for cultural and athletic events and arrange tee times at CCU’s General James Hackler Golf Course.

CCU will also be offering these deals for Horry County high school students for Monday’s grand opening:

  • The first 154 Horry County high school students who visit the store will receive a free CCU T-shirt.
  • All Horry County high school students will receive 30% off most apparel and 15% off accessories.
  • High school seniors who visit the store will receive a voucher that will waive the application fee when applying to CCU.

The first Teal Nation store opened on March 1 at Broadway at the Beach.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
Injuries reported after crash on Kings Highway, HCFR says

Latest News

A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week
One Grand Strand man is asking the community to step up as the nation faces blood shortages
Grand Strand man holds community blood drive aiming to help blood shortage
American Red Cross, WMBF News teaming up for blood drive
Compared to the previous week, gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 11.4 cents, averaging...
Myrtle Beach continues to see falling gas prices