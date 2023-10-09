Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: Break-in suspect tried to escape deputies by crawling out from Pee Dee home

Ronald Edward Adams Jr.
Ronald Edward Adams Jr.(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of breaking into a Marlboro County home tried to create an escape plan from deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Ronald Adams Jr. on Friday and charged him with first-degree burglary and larceny.

The charges stem from a home break-in back on August 20 along Johns Road in the Bennettsville area.

Deputies said that multiple guns and a four-wheeler were stolen during the burglary.

The sheriff’s office said Adams was arrested after a brief standoff.

Authorities said Adams tried to escape by trying to crawl out from under his mobile home.

Deputies later discovered that Adams had created a hole in the floor of the home for the purpose of hiding and escaping from law enforcement.

Adams was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center and given a $51,000 bond.

He is the second person arrested in connection to the home break-in.

Timothy Erbschloe
Timothy Erbschloe(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested Timothy Erbschloe and charged him with first-degree burglary and larceny.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division said it was able to recover most of the stolen property.

