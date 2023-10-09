Submit a Tip
American Red Cross and WMBF News host Blood Drive

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The American Red Cross and WMBF News are teaming up for a blood drive on Monday to help address a national blood shortage.

The drive will be held at both Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Appointments made through the Red Cross Blood Donor app or through the Red Cross website are encouraged to help reduce wait times. You can also call 1-800-377-2767 and use the sponsor code WMBF.

Anyone who gives blood, platelets or plasma will also receive a $15 Amazon gift card.

Click here to make an appointment online.

