Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from North Carolina

Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.
Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.(Durham PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert shortly before 4 p.m. Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.

Durham police said the girl is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has orange hair, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing white jean shorts with a plain white T-shirt.

Officials believe Paisley may be with 37-year-old Mitchell Grayson, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes and may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black work pants, according to officials. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Police said Paisley and Mitchell Grayson may have left an address on Angier Avenue in Durham in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with North Carolina license plate HFS7433. The phrase, “Take a picture it will last longer,” is written on the back of the vehicle.

They may be headed to Moravian Falls, North Carolina, or toward South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Durham Police Department at 919 560-4434 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
Crews were called out at 5:38 p.m. to the 5000 block of South Kings Highway.
Crews investigating fire at Surfside Beach area shopping plaza
A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week

Latest News

South Carolina consistently ranks as dangerous state for women, study shows
CCU opens new ‘Teal Nation’ store in downtown Conway
Florence Co. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating victim with baseball bat
Sheriff’s office: Break-in suspect tried to escape deputies by crawling out from Pee Dee home
Lumberton police investigating after bystander’s car caught in the middle of shooting