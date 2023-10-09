Submit a Tip
20-year-old arrested after firing shots at Conway area birthday party, documents show

Colton Chestnut
Colton Chestnut(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were scary moments at a birthday party over the weekend in the Conway area after police reports showed shots were fired.

Officers were called just after midnight Saturday to a home in the 300 block of Oak Log Lake Road, which is just off Highway 905.

A woman at the home told police that she was having friends over for a birthday party when the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Colton Chestnut, and another person started arguing with everyone at the party.

According to the incident report, one victim said she was on the porch with Chestnut when he pulled out a small black gun, pointed it at her and then fired three times into the air.

Chesnut and three other people then left the area, the report and warrants state.

Warrants show that witnesses at the party were able to positively identify Chestnut as the shooter.

He was arrested hours later and charged with first-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and discharging a firearm.

Chestnut was released from jail on Saturday after posting a $7,500 bond.

