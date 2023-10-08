Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury against Lions

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half...
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was taken to a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart.

Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart before Zavala was removed from the field.

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

The Lions left their sideline in a show of support for Zavala, who drew cheers from the crowd as he was taken for further evaluation.

The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth round out of North Carolina State.

Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie from North Dakota State, filled in for Zavala at left guard.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Elgin Friday.
Friday afternoon earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
Injuries reported after crash on Kings Highway, HCFR says
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball while pursued by Wake Forest defensive...
Clemson’s defense leads way in 17-12 win over Wake Forest, gives Swinney record-tying 165th victory
HIGHLIGHTS | Extra Point: Week 7
HIGHLIGHTS | Extra Point: Week 7
Extra Point Week 7 - West Florence 40, North Myrtle Beach 30
Extra Point Week 7 - St. James 40, Socastee 35