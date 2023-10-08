‘It’s real fun’: Coastal Chairmen roll on with wins to start 2023 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2023 season for the Coastal Chairmen is full of hope as they once again fight to remain one of the best teams in the league.

The Chairmen made it to the championship the last four years in a row, but just like the Buffalo Bills in the 1990′s, they’ve yet to grab a win.

Now the wheelchair basketball squad is back with new players and a renewed spirit to earn that title.

Anthony Brooks has been playing wheelchair basketball since he was five years old, but this team is new to him.

“This is my first year playing with this team, but hopefully I can bring some experience to the team, and we can win this year for sure,” said Brooks

Every game the Chairmen play is a doubleheader and they kicked off the season with back-to-back wins against the Fayetteville Flyers.

While their biggest goal this year is to get even further than they have before. it’s all about motivating each other to get there.

“Oh it’s real fun, we all just try to be positive even though sometimes it gets heated,” said Brooks “We just try to stay level-headed, and just hype each other up, and not be down.”

The Team’s coach, Jesse Lind, is also a member of the team who gets out on the court.

“This team is like a second family, we all got each other’s backs, we all genuinely care for each other and I feel like encouragement is always better than the negativity,” said Lind “We always try to gas each other up because mistakes will happen, but it’s how you react to adversity is what defines you.”

The team is made up of players anywhere from 17-66 years old and they had fans of all ages attend their first matchup as well.

“A home game without home fans, it’s just not the same,” said Lind “When everybody’s quiet, and it’s crickets out there, and you’re doing something good, it’s not motivating to you, but when you make a good play or you have a series of good runs and everybody’s going crazy, it disheartens the opposition too. There’s something to be said about that 12th man.”

The team’s full schedule is on their website and their next home game is Oct. 28 at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center.

