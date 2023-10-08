Submit a Tip
Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Galivants Ferry
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash in the Galivants Ferry area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Nichols Highway and Highway 308 just before 7:30 p.m. HCFR added that the wreck involved two vehicles as well as an ejection.

The four injured were taken to a hospital, but no additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

