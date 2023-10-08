Court case involving infamous ‘Yellow House’ in Myrtle Beach to begin Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A court case involving an infamous boarding home in the Myrtle Beach area is set to begin Monday.

Court records show Joe Rideoutte, Jr., who owns the home known as the “Yellow House,” is expected in court in connection to an injunction filed in 2018. The petition from prosecutors claims the home re-opened in early 2018 and later became was the location of multiple police calls for overdoses, assault and drug activity in the months since.

The house located at 407 5th Avenue North has been the subject of multiple injunction petitions from prosecutors over the years, the most recent of which was filed last month.

In the most recent filing dated Sept. 14, 2023, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office claimed the home has a reputation as being a hotbed for drug sales, prostitution and other criminal activity.

MORE COVERAGE | Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard

The latest petition states that temporary injunctions to close the house were granted three separate times, but its most recent order expired on April 7, 2022. Since then, prosecutors claim the home has once again been a location of reported assaults and drug dealing.

Filings also point to a shots fired incident at the home that Myrtle Beach police responded to in August, with officers finding a tenant stabbed. Officers also noted poor living conditions at the home and called code enforcement to do an inspection.

Documents state code enforcement later determined the house was unfit to live in and was closed. Despite that, prosecutors claim people have been living in the home’s back yard in makeshift shelters and camps as calls for service continued.

The petition for the temporary injunction states that a written notice of the public nuisance has been served to Rideoutte, but he has not responded to the written notice.

The solicitor’s office is asking for the judge to approve the temporary injunction in order to keep people off the property until the matter can be heard in court.

A spokesperson for Myrtle Beach told WMBF News in September that the city is waiting to see what will be decided in court before making any decisions about the property.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.