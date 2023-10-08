Community gathers for first-ever Carolina Forest Day

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in a growing Horry County community celebrated their neighborhood with a first-ever Carolina Forest Day.

When Carolina Forest mother of four Nicole Pickens arrived at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center on Saturday, she initially thought it was just an early Trick-or-Treat event.

“Finding out it was Carolina Forest Day was just even cooler because there are all different types of vendors and different you know businesses,” said Pickens,

Organizers said the event connected businesses and organizations as a way to engage and give back to the community.

Pickens felt those same sentiments.

“It’s really good to put a face with the names,” she said. “It makes it feel a little more personal when you actually do visit these places or use these services. now you get to see that they’re human just like us too.”

The event was hosted by The Carolina Forest Civic Association and Horry County Parks and Recreation Department and included 50 craft vendors and organizations along with thousands of Carolina Forest residents.

Carole vanSickler, President of the Carolina Forest Civic Association, said along with tons of fun for kids at this event, it’s far from the only thing they’re doing to represent their neighbors.

“We want to make it a celebration of Carolina Forest,” said vanSickler. “People are moving in here every week and they don’t even know what services and opportunities they have right here in their backyard. We take their issues to Horry County government, to the state, and whatever services that we need to address and help the residents have their voice heard businesses.”

Businesses in attendance shared their take on being a part of this first-ever experience.

“I’ve been a nurse for 20 years, so being able to share Hot Works and all the amazing health benefits that it brings to the table is just amazing,” said Dixie Porter, who owns Hot Works.

“It’s exciting to be able to talk to the community about what their needs are. What we’re meeting....what we’re not meeting - and what we continue to want to do as we move forward,” said Scott Montgomery, CEO of McLeod Health for Loris and Carolina Forest.

Other parents and vendors said it’s helping make a difference in the growing area.

“I can look forward to my kids living in a beautiful community with such positive forward people,” said Brittany Santiago.

“The Carolina Forest Community for us has just been an amazing growth experience,” said Sylvia Mitchell, Office Manager of Aggressive Concrete. “Word of mouth for us is important, and it helps us to grow our company but also to grow the community as a whole.”

Organizers said they’re hopeful this inaugural event is the first of many in the future.

