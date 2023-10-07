SCHP: Bicyclist killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A bicyclist was killed after a crash in Georgetown County late Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the wreck happened at around 11:10 p.m. in an area of U.S. 521 near Andrews. That’s when an Infiniti SUV struck a bicycle in the rear as both were heading east on the highway, according to Bolt.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and was the only person in the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

