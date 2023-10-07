Submit a Tip
SCHP: Bicyclist killed in Georgetown County crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A bicyclist was killed after a crash in Georgetown County late Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the wreck happened at around 11:10 p.m. in an area of U.S. 521 near Andrews. That’s when an Infiniti SUV struck a bicycle in the rear as both were heading east on the highway, according to Bolt.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and was the only person in the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

