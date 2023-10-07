S.C. lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends and allies in Israel as they defend their homeland from this unjust invasion and attack by the terrorist group Hamas.

It would serve Israel and the world well to respond to this outrage by launching an operation that will destroy the Hamas organization – not just contain it.

I am convinced that this unprecedented and brutal attack by Hamas is not only supported by Iran, it was designed to stop peace efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel. A peace agreement between those two nations would be a nightmare for Iran and Hamas.

Israel has lived long enough in the shadow of the Hamas terrorist organization. Israel has always been pressed by the international community to make a proportional response to any attacks and the world was ready to condemn any Israeli excesses in defending their citizens and homeland. That kind of thinking and criticism needs to come to an end.

We should support Israel’s ability to eradicate this terrorist threat by any and all means necessary.”