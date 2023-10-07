S.C. lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel

Fellow South Carolina senator Tim Scott, also a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, also provided a statement on X:
I’m horrified by Iranian-backed Hamas’ unprecedented attack against Israel. This blatant disregard for innocent life must be unequivocally condemned. Israel has a right to defend itself and the United States must stand in support of its steadfast ally.
I stand with our ally Israel as Hamas has launched a war against them by invading “by land, sea and air using paragliders” and shooting rockets into Israel. Let’s be clear, Iran is the financier of Hamas. The same Iran that Joe Biden just negotiated with and gave $6 billion… https://t.co/zjDFZqhNFV