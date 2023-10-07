Submit a Tip
S.C. lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)(Hatem Moussa | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple South Carolina lawmakers in Washington shared reactions to a surprise early morning attack on Israel by Hamas militants on Saturday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham provided a statement that was also posted to social media, which can be read in full below:

Fellow South Carolina senator Tim Scott, also a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, also provided a statement on X:

Former governor Nikki Haley, who is also running for the Republican nomination, also provided a statement on X:

The GOP members of South Carolina’s House delegation, including Reps. Russell Fry and Nancy Mace, also provided statements on developments in the region:

